https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947118Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBottle Vase with Dragons amid Clouds, Chasing Flaming Pearls; Pendant Ruyi; Lingzhi Scrolls; Upright Leaves and Petal Panels; and Florets Encircling FootOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 949 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2373 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBottle Vase with Dragons amid Clouds, Chasing Flaming Pearls; Pendant Ruyi; Lingzhi Scrolls; Upright Leaves and Petal Panels; and Florets Encircling FootMore