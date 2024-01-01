rawpixel
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Lady Tomoe (Tomoe Gozen) in the Play Yasa Gumbai Miyako no Jindori, Performed at the Miyako Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1793 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

