https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947382Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Infant Krishna Spirited Away by Vasudev, from a copy of the Dispersed Bhagavat PuranaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2258 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Infant Krishna Spirited Away by Vasudev, from a copy of the Dispersed Bhagavat PuranaMore