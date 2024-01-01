rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947394
New Year in a Samurai Mansion, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New Year in a Samurai Mansion, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

New Year in a Samurai Mansion, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

More