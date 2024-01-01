The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as a Male Fox Disguised as the Sake Seller Iseya (left) and Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox Disguised as the Beancake Peddler Hyugaya, in the Dance Sequence "Myoto-zake Kawaranu Nakanaka" (Everlasting Harmony of the Marital Cup), from the Second Part of the Play Chigo Torii Kitsune (Heavenly Child - The Fox Leaps Through the Shrine Gate), Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago