The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as a Male Fox Disguised as the Sake Seller Iseya (left) and Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox Disguised as the Beancake Peddler Hyugaya, in the Dance Sequence "Myoto-zake Kawaranu Nakanaka" (Everlasting Harmony of the Marital Cup), from the Second Part of the Play Chigo Torii Kitsune (Heavenly Child - The Fox Leaps Through the Shrine Gate), Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as a Male Fox Disguised as the Sake Seller Iseya (left) and Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox Disguised as the Beancake Peddler Hyugaya, in the Dance Sequence "Myoto-zake Kawaranu Nakanaka" (Everlasting Harmony of the Marital Cup), from the Second Part of the Play Chigo Torii Kitsune (Heavenly Child - The Fox Leaps Through the Shrine Gate), Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

