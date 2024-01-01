The Actors Sawamura Kijuro I as Ikazuchi Shinno, Prince of Thunder (far left), Ichikawa Danjuro V as the Buddhist Deity Fudo (second from left), Nakamura Sukegoro II as Seitaka Doji (second from right), and Bando Mitsugoro I as Kongara Doji (far right), in the Play Fuki Kaete Tsuki mo Yoshiwara (Rethatched Roof: The Moon also Shines Over the Yoshiwara Pleasure District), Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1771 by Katsukawa Shunsho
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago