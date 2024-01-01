rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947455
Mouth of the Naka River (Nakagawa guchi no zu), from an untitled series of famous views of the Edo suburbs by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

