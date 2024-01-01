https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947455Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMouth of the Naka River (Nakagawa guchi no zu), from an untitled series of famous views of the Edo suburbs by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 416 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1039 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMouth of the Naka River (Nakagawa guchi no zu), from an untitled series of famous views of the Edo suburbs by Utagawa HiroshigeMore