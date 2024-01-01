rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947489
Summer, from the series "New Versions of Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shinpan furyu shiki no hana)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Summer, from the series "New Versions of Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shinpan furyu shiki no hana)" by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Summer, from the series "New Versions of Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shinpan furyu shiki no hana)" by Suzuki Harunobu

More