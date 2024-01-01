https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947537Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with Figure, from an album of Landscapes and Calligraphy for Liu Songfu by XuguOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1015 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2537 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape with Figure, from an album of Landscapes and Calligraphy for Liu Songfu by XuguMore