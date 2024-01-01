rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947567
The Poetess Gishumon-in no Tango, from the series The Thirty-six Immortal Women Poets (Nishikizuri onna sanjurokkasen) by Chôbunsai Eishi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

