rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947625
Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by Torii Kiyonaga

More