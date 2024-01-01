rawpixel
The Compound of the Tenman Shrine at Kameido in the Snow (Kameido Tenmangu keidai no yuki), from the series "Famous Places…
The Compound of the Tenman Shrine at Kameido in the Snow (Kameido Tenmangu keidai no yuki), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

