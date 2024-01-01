rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947644
Flowers of the Doteshita District (Dotebana), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flowers of the Doteshita District (Dotebana), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Flowers of the Doteshita District (Dotebana), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by Torii Kiyonaga

More