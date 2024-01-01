https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947700Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDoing the Laundry by the Well Curb (Idobata no sentaku to araihari) by Utagawa Toyokuni IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 634 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1586 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDoing the Laundry by the Well Curb (Idobata no sentaku to araihari) by Utagawa Toyokuni IMore