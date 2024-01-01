rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947801
Omiya Kinsha (The actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as Ohide, wife of Sazanami Tatsugoro [actually Teriha, younger sister of Abe…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Omiya Kinsha (The actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as Ohide, wife of Sazanami Tatsugoro [actually Teriha, younger sister of Abe no Sadato]) by Tōshūsai Sharaku

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Omiya Kinsha (The actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as Ohide, wife of Sazanami Tatsugoro [actually Teriha, younger sister of Abe no Sadato]) by Tōshūsai Sharaku

More