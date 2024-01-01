rawpixel
In the Mountains of Totomi Province (Totomi sanchu), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjurokkei)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

