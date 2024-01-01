rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947841
Kannon Temple (Kannon), from the series Dutch-style Pictures: Eight Views of Edo (Oranda gakyo Edo hakkei) by Katsushika…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kannon Temple (Kannon), from the series Dutch-style Pictures: Eight Views of Edo (Oranda gakyo Edo hakkei) by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Kannon Temple (Kannon), from the series Dutch-style Pictures: Eight Views of Edo (Oranda gakyo Edo hakkei) by Katsushika Hokusai

More