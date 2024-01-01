rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947982
Fond of Sake (Sakezuki), from the series "Eight Views of Favorite Things of Today (Tosei kobutsu hakkei)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fond of Sake (Sakezuki), from the series "Eight Views of Favorite Things of Today (Tosei kobutsu hakkei)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Fond of Sake (Sakezuki), from the series "Eight Views of Favorite Things of Today (Tosei kobutsu hakkei)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

More