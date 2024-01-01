rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948006
Act 7 (Shichidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Act 7 (Shichidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Act 7 (Shichidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More