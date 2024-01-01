rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948012
Heron Maiden from the series "New Forms of Thirty-Six Ghosts" by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Heron Maiden from the series "New Forms of Thirty-Six Ghosts" by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Heron Maiden from the series "New Forms of Thirty-Six Ghosts" by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi

More