rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948040
Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Rope Handle, Lotus Leaves, and Floral Sprays
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Rope Handle, Lotus Leaves, and Floral Sprays

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Gourd-Shaped Ewer with Twisted Rope Handle, Lotus Leaves, and Floral Sprays

More