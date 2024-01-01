rawpixel
The Sacred Spring on Fortress Mountain (Jogaku reisen), from the series "Eight Views of the Ryukyu Islands (Ryukyu hakkei)" by Katsushika Hokusai
The Sacred Spring on Fortress Mountain (Jogaku reisen), from the series "Eight Views of the Ryukyu Islands (Ryukyu hakkei)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago



