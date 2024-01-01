https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Sacred Spring on Fortress Mountain (Jogaku reisen), from the series "Eight Views of the Ryukyu Islands (Ryukyu hakkei)" by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 816 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2039 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Sacred Spring on Fortress Mountain (Jogaku reisen), from the series "Eight Views of the Ryukyu Islands (Ryukyu hakkei)" by Katsushika HokusaiMore