https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng A Sunday on La Grande Jatte sticker, vintage family on transparent background by Georges Seurat. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxCompatible with :Png A Sunday on La Grande Jatte sticker, vintage family on transparent background by Georges Seurat. Remastered by rawpixel.More