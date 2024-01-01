rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948183
Actual View of Mount Tate, Etchu Province (Etchu Tateyama shinkei) "One Hundred Famous Views in the Various Provinces (Shokoku meisho hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

