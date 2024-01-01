rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948283
The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Lady Manko (Manko Gozen) (?) in the Play Soga Musume Choja (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Lady Manko (Manko Gozen) (?) in the Play Soga Musume Choja (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the First Month, 1784 (?) by Katsukawa Shunjо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Lady Manko (Manko Gozen) (?) in the Play Soga Musume Choja (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the First Month, 1784 (?) by Katsukawa Shunjо̄

