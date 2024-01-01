rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Hiranoya Tokubei (?) in the Play Wada Sakamori Eiga Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Third Month, 1773 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

