https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948406
The Actor Iwai Kiyotaro II as Lady Itohagi (?) in the Play Genji Saiko Kogane Tachibana (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Eleventh Month, 1788 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

