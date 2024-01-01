rawpixel
Chofu Jewel River in Musashi Province (Musashi Chofu), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa no uchi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

View CC0 License

