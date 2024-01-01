rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Fuji Sakon (?) in the Play Egara Tenjin Risho Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Third Month, 1789 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsen

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

