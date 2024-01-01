https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948417Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Fuji Sakon (?) in the Play Egara Tenjin Risho Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Third Month, 1789 (?) by Katsukawa ShunsenOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 550 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1374 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Fuji Sakon (?) in the Play Egara Tenjin Risho Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Third Month, 1789 (?) by Katsukawa ShunsenMore