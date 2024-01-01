https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948441Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Seaweed-gathering Ritual in Nagato Province (Nagato mekari no shinji), from the series "Famous Places in the Provinces (Shokoku meisho)" by Totoya HokkeiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 545 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1362 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Seaweed-gathering Ritual in Nagato Province (Nagato mekari no shinji), from the series "Famous Places in the Provinces (Shokoku meisho)" by Totoya HokkeiMore