https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948443Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Yae (?), in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1788 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 558 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1394 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Yae (?), in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1788 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'eiMore