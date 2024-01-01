rawpixel
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Yae (?), in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1788 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Yae (?), in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1788 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

