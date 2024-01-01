rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948456
Actor Asao Tamejûrô I as Drunken Gotôbei in “Yoshitsune’s Koshigoe Petition” (“Yoshitsune Koshigoe jô”) by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actor Asao Tamejûrô I as Drunken Gotôbei in “Yoshitsune’s Koshigoe Petition” (“Yoshitsune Koshigoe jô”) by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Actor Asao Tamejûrô I as Drunken Gotôbei in “Yoshitsune’s Koshigoe Petition” (“Yoshitsune Koshigoe jô”) by Katsukawa Shun'ei

More