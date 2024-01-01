The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Onmaya Kisanda Dressed as Kakubei the Lion Dancer (Kakubei-jishi) (right) and Segawa Kikunojo III as Shizuka Gozen (left), in the Dance Sequence "Myoto-zake Kawaranu Nakanaka" (Everlasting Harmony of the Marital Cup), from the Second Part of the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune (Heavenly Child—The Fox Leaps Through the Shrine Gate), Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago