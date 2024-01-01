rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948491
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Tonase in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Third Month, 1781 by Katsukawa Shunsho
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Tonase in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Third Month, 1781 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

