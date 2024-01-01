https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Sukeroku in the Play Sukeroku Yukari no Edo-zakura, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Sixth Month, 1782 by Katsukawa Shunjо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 572 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1430 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Sukeroku in the Play Sukeroku Yukari no Edo-zakura, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Sixth Month, 1782 by Katsukawa Shunjо̄More