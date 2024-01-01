rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948598
The Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Otsuma in the Play Kabuki no Hana Bandai Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1781 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

