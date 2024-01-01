rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Courtesan Takigawa of the Ogiya, from the series "Beauties of the Five Festivals (Bijin gosekku)" by Ichirakutei Eisui
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

