https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948656Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Courtesan Takigawa of the Ogiya, from the series "Beauties of the Five Festivals (Bijin gosekku)" by Ichirakutei EisuiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 781 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1953 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Courtesan Takigawa of the Ogiya, from the series "Beauties of the Five Festivals (Bijin gosekku)" by Ichirakutei EisuiMore