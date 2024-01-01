rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948664
The Actor Sawamura Tamagashira as a Strolling Musician in the Play Dai Danna Kanjincho, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

