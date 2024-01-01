rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948693
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Hiranoya Tokubei (?) in the Play Waka Murasaki Edokko Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Third Month, 1792 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

