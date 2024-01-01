rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948723
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kiyohime in the Play Hidakagawa Iriai-zakura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Ninth Month, 1770 by Ippitsusai Buncho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

