https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948760Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalace interior and beach, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo ShinsaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1099 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2747 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPalace interior and beach, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo ShinsaiMore