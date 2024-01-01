rawpixel
The Actors Sanjo Kantaro II as Osome and Ichikawa Monnosuke as Hisamatsu in the play "Osome Hisamatsu Tamoto no Shiro Shibori," performed at the Morita theater, 1720 by Okumura Masanobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

