rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948765
The Moon (Tsuki), from the series "Fashionable Scenes of Snow, Moon and Flowers (Furyu setsugekka)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Moon (Tsuki), from the series "Fashionable Scenes of Snow, Moon and Flowers (Furyu setsugekka)" by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Moon (Tsuki), from the series "Fashionable Scenes of Snow, Moon and Flowers (Furyu setsugekka)" by Suzuki Harunobu

More