https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Moon (Tsuki), from the series "Fashionable Scenes of Snow, Moon and Flowers (Furyu setsugekka)" by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 918 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2295 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Moon (Tsuki), from the series "Fashionable Scenes of Snow, Moon and Flowers (Furyu setsugekka)" by Suzuki HarunobuMore