https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Eighth Month (Hachigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
The Eighth Month (Hachigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa Shunchô

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Eighth Month (Hachigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa Shunchô

