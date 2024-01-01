rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948825
The Actor Ichikawa Raizo II as Murakami Hikoshiro Yoshiteru in the Play Oyoroi Ebido Shinozuka, Performed at the Nakamura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Raizo II as Murakami Hikoshiro Yoshiteru in the Play Oyoroi Ebido Shinozuka, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Raizo II as Murakami Hikoshiro Yoshiteru in the Play Oyoroi Ebido Shinozuka, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More