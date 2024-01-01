rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948874
Morning Glories, Pinks, and Maiden Flower, from the series "Seven Autumn Flowers in Moonlight" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

