The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sukeroku (R) and Onoe Kikugoro III as the white sake peddler Shinbei (L) in the play "Yukari no Edo-zakura" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

