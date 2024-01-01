https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948891Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPausing to admire Mt. Fuji (parody of Ariwara no Narihira's journey to the east) by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 891 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2227 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPausing to admire Mt. Fuji (parody of Ariwara no Narihira's journey to the east) by Suzuki HarunobuMore