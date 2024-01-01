rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948891
Pausing to admire Mt. Fuji (parody of Ariwara no Narihira's journey to the east) by Suzuki Harunobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

