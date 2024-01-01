rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948916
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Katanaya Hanshichi in the Play Heike Hyobanki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Katanaya Hanshichi in the Play Heike Hyobanki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1789 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Katanaya Hanshichi in the Play Heike Hyobanki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1789 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

More