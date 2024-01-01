rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Nagoya Sanzaburo in the play "Higashiyama-dono Kabuki no Tsuitachi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1766 by Kitao Shigemasa

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

